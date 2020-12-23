-$0.03 EPS Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NYSE NG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 0.75.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

