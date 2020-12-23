-$0.14 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

NDRA stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,519 shares of company stock valued at $92,911. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.