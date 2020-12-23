$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 25,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,094. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

