$0.35 EPS Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $131.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,171 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

