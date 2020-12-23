$0.36 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Trex posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Trex stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

