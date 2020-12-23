$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAWS opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

