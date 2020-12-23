$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $16.98 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

