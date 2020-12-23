$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. Premier reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

