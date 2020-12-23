-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MWK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.35.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

