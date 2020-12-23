$0.58 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

