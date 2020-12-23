$0.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts have commented on BSRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

