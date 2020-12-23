$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $32.09 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $579,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

