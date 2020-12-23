$0.70 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.79. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

WBS opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

