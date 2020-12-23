$0.89 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

