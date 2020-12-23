$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.16 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $44.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.19 million to $45.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $52.34 million to $56.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

