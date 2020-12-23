13,955 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit