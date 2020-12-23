13,955 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.