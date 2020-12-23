$152.36 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $152.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $603.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $619.97 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

SBRA stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 281,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 234,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

