1,687 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 464,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.