1,990 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 26.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

