22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading 5.9% Higher

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.34. 2,511,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,751,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the period.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

