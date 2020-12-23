26,524 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 279,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.