29,200 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $941.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. Analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STKL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

