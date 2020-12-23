3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 4,144,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

