3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.62

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 86749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,479 shares of company stock worth $269,401. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 137,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

