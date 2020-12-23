$406.76 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $406.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.92 million and the highest is $407.80 million. DocuSign reported sales of $274.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $251.60 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock worth $12,561,649. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 61.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

