5,111 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

