$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYAI shares. ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock remained flat at $$5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dyadic International by 134.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dyadic International by 131.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

