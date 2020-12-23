53,200 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.