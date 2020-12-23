5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 52766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$221.85 million and a PE ratio of 41.00.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

