6596 (TTM.V) (CVE:TTM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

6596 (TTM.V) (CVE:TTM) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 64,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 132,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11.

6596 (TTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:TTM)

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

