83,277 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

