AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.10. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 91,209 shares traded.

AACAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

