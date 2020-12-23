AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

