AAR Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AAR in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AAR by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in AAR by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

