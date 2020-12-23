AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

AAR stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

