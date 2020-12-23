Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ADIG stock opened at GBX 98.42 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.42 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In related news, insider Trevor Bradley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

