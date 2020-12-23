Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:JEQ opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
