Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:JEQ opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

