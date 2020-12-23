Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 17,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,596. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

