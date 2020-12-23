Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $136.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

