Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $300.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Accenture stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733,499 shares of company stock valued at $158,794,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

