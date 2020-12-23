Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

