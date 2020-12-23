ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $9,102.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,837,180 coins and its circulating supply is 85,695,170 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

