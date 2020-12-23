Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.