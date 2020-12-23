ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. 679,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,605,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

