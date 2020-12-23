AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 250,330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 175.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.27.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.