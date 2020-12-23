Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.70

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 4170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

