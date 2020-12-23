Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 3,250,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 373,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.