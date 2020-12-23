AEN Smart Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded 102.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. AEN Smart Token has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $5.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AEN Smart Token has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. One AEN Smart Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AEN Smart Token Profile

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,557,511 tokens. The official website for AEN Smart Token is www.aencoin.com

AEN Smart Token Token Trading

AEN Smart Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AEN Smart Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AEN Smart Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AEN Smart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

