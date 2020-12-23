Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $53.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 18,340 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 57.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

