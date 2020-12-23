Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $53.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 18,340 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJRD. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after buying an additional 260,533 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

